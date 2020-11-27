With many of us spending a serious amount of time at home over the last six months, the list of things we want to change about our humble abodes is ever-growing. Whether it's the addition of a warming lamp or the need for a new hoover, the pandemic has given us a clear picture of what we would do in our dream revamp scenario.
While you might not be able to get the Changing Rooms team round to redecorate your house this winter, the Black Friday homeware sales give you the opportunity to snag a good buy. Considerably less effort than a fresh paint job, the right amount of soft furnishings, kitchenware and houseplants positioned just so can make a whole lot of difference to a small space.
And if you're all set when it comes to your own surroundings, the Black Friday sales provide ample opportunity to pick up something for the loved ones in your life. With the deals timed to coincide with the run-up to Christmas, the perfect present for your interiors-obsessed partner or parent is just a few clicks away.
To take a look at the best selection of homeware goods on offer this Black Friday, scroll through the slideshow ahead…
