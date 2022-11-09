From Missoma To Monica Vinader: The Best Black Friday Jewellery Deals

Whether you’re a gold girlie, stick to sterling silver or like everything encrusted with gemstones, any jewellery lover worth their weight in hoop earrings knows that Black Friday is the best shopping event of the year. Filling our jewellery boxes with all the trinkets we desire is an expensive business and in the run-up to Christmas — prime jewellery gift-giving season — every little percentage off helps.
Luckily, many of our favourite brands and retailers are taking part or have historically hosted Black Friday sales. We’re talking about fashion industry faves like Missoma, Monica Vinader and Mejuri, plus exciting new discoveries like Astrid & Miyu and Daisy London. To keep you up to date and ready for the big day, we’ve rounded up all the best deals out there. We’ll keep updating this piece with new offers over the coming month so be sure to check back.
