Dainty Jewellery Lovers, This Is The Ideal Brand For You

Sure, we dabble with statement pendants, flirt with quirky charms and occasionally slip on a chunky, resin ring or two, but there is one jewellery style that we always come back to: dainty and delicate. We’re talking fine chain necklaces that are perfect for layering, simple huggie, hoop earrings that we can wear everyday, and constellations of miniature piercings adorning our ears.
No one does dainty jewellery as well as Astrid & Miyu. It’s not every day that you discover a jewellery brand that prides itself on quality and craftsmanship as well as style — and at an affordable price, too. In fact, prices start as low as £29 for a single barbell earring and a vast majority of designs all come in under £100, making it easier to build up your jewellery box or achieve the layered look; especially one of the brand’s signature ear stacks.
As longtime fans of Astrid & Miyu — and as the brand celebrates its tenth anniversary — we thought it was about time we spotlight their best pieces. From zodiac styles to initial jewellery (perfect for gifts!), read on for our favourites.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the brands, products or services we think you need to know about now – from cult classics to much-hyped newbies.