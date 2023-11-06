What did October look like to you? As we head out of the year’s spookiest season, team R29 is reflecting on the products that enabled them to live out their most autumnal fantasies. They included candles and diffusers that evoke a roaring fire, the perfect pan for making a steaming batch of soup, and activewear suitable for runs on cooler days. But we weren’t just searching for warmth — there’s also joy to be found in bright crocheted coasters, multicoloured ballpoint pens and the perfect tampon (listen, we all contain multitudes, whether they’re “seasonal” or not).
