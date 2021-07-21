I Make £100s A Day By Streaming My Everyday Life

One broadcaster who looks to be in her early 20s mouths along to hip hop while telling her viewers – 490 and counting – that they can get her Instagram handle for free but for her Snap they’ll have to pay a fee. She leans forward and twerks briefly. "It’s half price at the moment," she drawls. The next video is a woman in her 40s. "It’s just me, no makeup today, just totally natural," she says. "Hello Elli, hey Mohammed," she greets the fans who enter the stream, their names and messages rolling up from the bottom of the screen then disappearing. "Thank you for the gift," she giggles. "I only follow back my gifters," she says. Next is a softly spoken woman in a body-con dress. There is a TV playing just out of shot; she half watches between answering her fans. One asks her to stand up so that he can see how tall she is. "You can gift if you want me to stand up, darling," she says, raising an HD brow and casting her eyes back to the TV.