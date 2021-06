The Best Dog-Friendly Airbnbs To Travel To With Your Pups

Whether you're looking to book a National Park retreat , a beach weekend , or a lake house getaway , one thing is bound to make any trip 1000x better: bringing your dog along for the ride. But, before you jet set off with your four-legged friend, you first need to suss out accommodations that are actually Fido-approved. To lighten your planning load, we went ahead and hunted down the best dog-friendly Airbnbs at top travel destinations across the country.