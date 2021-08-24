Free Treats, Gift Cards, & More National Dog Day Deals

Karina Hoshikawa
As any pup parent will tell you, every day is National Dog Day when you have a furry four-legged friend by your side. However, one date in the calendar does get the honor of being the actual, official National Dog Day. And while we don't get the day off work or a parade (yet), there is a way to celebrate. Many of our favorite pet brands are pulling out all the stops and offering sales and deals galore.
From Chewy's free gift card promotion to Casper's charitable initiative, there are plenty of ways to get in on the fun. There are even ways for cat people to take part in the festivities — we won't tell Fido. Even though the holiday is Thursday, brands are celebrating early, which we're certainly not mad about. To get the ~pawty~ started, we've dug deep to bring you the need-to-shop sales happening this week. Keep scrolling for the best deals, and get ready to spoil your fur baby.
Spend $100+, Get A Free $30 Gift Card At Chewy

Dates: August 23 - August 29
Chewy is already a go-to destination for pet owners who want fast shipping, conveience, and a wide array of options. For National Dog Day, you can get a free $30 gift card with any $100 purchase. (Cat parents, you can get a free $15 gift card when you spend $75+ on select products.)

Get A Free Toy With New BarkBox Subscription

Dates: Now — Until Supplies Last
The bestselling themed monthly dog box is gifting new subscribers a free dumpling dog toy with any new signup. Dim sum, anyone?

Get A Free Box Of Poop Bags With Orders Of $100+ From Wild One

Dates: Now — Until Supplies Last
From sleep, TSA-approved carriers to padded harnesses and leashes in every color of the rainbow, Wild One proves dog ownership can be cuddly and chic. If you've been meaning to check out its runway-ready pieces, Wild One has sweetened the pot: you can now get a free set of poop bags with every $100 order.

25% Off Sale At The Foggy Dog

Dates: Now — Limited Time
Promo Code: EXTRA25
The Foggy Dog's adorable array of printed bandanas, bow ties, collars, and leashes offer something for every pup's personal style. The sale section is a goldmine for marked-down finds which are further reduced for a limited time.

50% Off Your First Order At Spot & Tango

Dates: August 22 — August 29
 Promo Code: DOGDAY
The startup dog food brand that's reimagining kibble and wet food is offering new customers 50% off any meal plan, in addition to gifting two free bags of human-grade treats with your new subscription.

Get $30 Off $100+ At Petco

Dates: Now — Limited Time

Petco always has great deals on items you won't find anywhere else, and they've leaned into that big time for National Dog Day. Stock up on gear, beds, apparel, and much more and get $30 off your order of $100 or more.

10% Off Dog Beds At Casper

Dates: Now — 9/7

ICYMI, the brand behind your favorite mattress also makes pint-sized ones for dogs. In addition to the 10% off discount, Casper will be donating 30% of all proceeds from Casper Dog Bed purchases to Best Friends Animal Society on National Dog Day (August 26).

Get A Free Month of DOGTV

Dates: Now – August 31
For the month of August (aka "Dogust"), you can score a free month of access to your pup's favorite TV channel, no credit card required.
