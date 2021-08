The Best Dog Beds, According To The Internet’s Comfiest Pups

Think about the amount of research that you dedicated towards selecting the perfect mattress and bed frame to lay your tired bones on. It's a big-deal purchase— and not just because of the price tag. Studies suggest that humans spend roughly one third of their life in zzz mode , so best make it count, right? Well, if your four-legged fur baby is anything like mine , they spend at least half of their life snoozing on the couch, in your lap, by your feet, at the foot of your own bed...basically wherever they please, now that I think about it.