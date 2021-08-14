The Best Dog Beds, According To The Internet’s Comfiest Pups

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
Think about the amount of research that you dedicated towards selecting the perfect mattress and bed frame to lay your tired bones on. It's a big-deal purchase— and not just because of the price tag. Studies suggest that humans spend roughly one third of their life in zzz mode, so best make it count, right? Well, if your four-legged fur baby is anything like mine, they spend at least half of their life snoozing on the couch, in your lap, by your feet, at the foot of your own bed...basically wherever they please, now that I think about it.
In the spirit of treating our doggos like the VICs (that's Very Important Canines) they are, we've done a deep dive into the top-rated dog beds on the internet. From cozy faux-shearling ones to sleek memory foam varieties, check out 11 options that will leave you wondering if the largest size can accommodate both you and Fido.
