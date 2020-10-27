This Breathtaking Barnhouse Is A Weekend Oasis (& It’s Rentable!)

Danielle and Ely added a wall of windows to the main seating area, showcasing the brilliant greenery that surrounds the house. The addition of the glass expanse “just brings in so much more natural light,” Danielle points out. In addition, she says, “we really love plants — and a good plant wall especially,” so the couple took advantage of the added outdoor exposure and adorned the living room walls with West Elm’s sconce-like planters. “It may not be the easiest thing to water,” Danielle admits, “but we just love what it brings to the space.” The organic, live-edge slab coffee table was custom-made using wood that had been discarded on a nearby roadside, and a rattan hanging chair creates extra seating while a vintage-inspired design statement. “We knew we wanted a lot of really comfortable places to sit and just relax with a book or enjoy music,” she explained.