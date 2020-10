This Breathtaking Barnhouse Is A Weekend Oasis (& It’s Rentable!)

Fans of shelter magazines and home-focused websites know the story well: couple buys affordable, rough-around-the-edges rural getaway and transforms it into a sublime, aspirational retreat. The subject that’s rarely addressed in these glossy spreads are the cold hard costs behind such endeavors: aka how much time and money does it really take to transform a living space from rundown to spruced-up? That’s why we were thrilled to talk with Danielle and Ely, who told us exactly what they paid for their Catskills crib ($235,000) how much they spent overhauling the space and outfitting it with rustic, inviting home accents ($50,000). They spent seven months pulling up old floors, replacing dated cabinetry, plus painting, and wallpapering every surface in the house — all while taking turns caring for their 10-month-old, Ellie. The results are pretty breathtaking: a high-ceilinged, white-walled space overflowing with plants, records, and natural materials, for a vibe that’s vintage-inspired but still sleek and unfussy. Watch the full video above and scroll down for a closer look at the goods the couple bought to make their space feel like home. (And, if you want to take a much closer look, you can book this spectacular getaway for your own weekend retreat on Airbnb .)