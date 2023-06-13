The 12 Best Airbnbs In Los Angeles For A Star-Studded Trip

ADVERTISEMENT
There’s a whole lot to cram into the agenda when you’re visiting L.A. Between hitting up iconic Hollywood landmarks, exploring trendy shops at Venice Beach, and celeb-spotting at The Grove, you'll need a convenient home away from home to make the most of your time here. While it’s practically impossible to experience everything La La Land has to offer in just one trip — not with the nightmarish traffic — the key to having a good time is making your base in a neighborhood that has the right vibe, without compromising the budget.
Whether you’re looking to splash out on a Chateau Marmont-level stay or experience authentic California living in a dreamy bungalow, the star-studded inventory on Airbnb has something for everyone. With the platform pushing to feature more affordable house shares in its new Rooms category, you’re likely to not have to spend a fortune, either.
Ahead, we’ve curated the best Airbnbs in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas, from sprawling lofts downtown to a hillside home once owned by a silent film star. The only thing you’ll have to worry about is how to bottle up the West Coast sunshine.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping and travel stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.