Get Your Float On This Summer With These 9 Airbnb Houseboats

Have you and your friend group ever been divided over vacation styles? Did one-half prefer to relax in an oceanfront home while the other 50% insisted that the booze cruise life was the way to go? Well, this is a niche and unlikely scenario, but we think we’ve found a happy medium. Deep in the infamous online rental jungle exists the perfect compromise: houseboat Airbnbs. Although they come in all kinds of different shapes and sizes, your average houseboat Airbnb sleeps at least two people, has bathrooms, showers, and everything else you need for a stellar vacay, except it, can sail the seven seas if need be. And, quite frankly, they’re topping out all-star Airbnbs list for summer 2021.
Ahead, we scooped up a handful of surf-and-turf stays that are perfect for weekend getaways, off-the-grid escapes, and total summer relaxation. To keep things extra safe in these uncertain times, every one of these houseboats resides within the U.S., but should still satiate any wanderlust urges you have to leave the country. Why? Because these unique houseboat Airbnb are so off the beaten path, that you’ll get the same unfamiliar thrills that come with an international holiday. Flip through the upcoming slides and snag yourself one of these eccentric houseboat Airbnbs before they’re all booked up for the summer. Bye-bye friend group fights, and hello quirky compromises.
