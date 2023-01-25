10 Incredible Cave Airbnbs You’ll Never Forget Staying At

Make no mistake: There is nothing prehistoric or rustic about these accommodations, even though many of their original structures date back hundreds (or even thousands) of years. These listings have been meticulously upgraded with all the modern touches you can think of, from indulgent four-posted beds to subterranean arcades. You will be wrapped in comfort but still get the best parts about living in a cave. These hideaways are naturally temperature-regulated, so you also never get too hot in the summer. Plus, the complete insulation from outside noise means that you'll get to be with your own thoughts, and relax to the calming soundtrack of water streaming from a nearby creek or waterfall.