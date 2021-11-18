Story from Best Airbnb Rentals

Gifting A Getaway For The Holidays Just Got Less Stressful

Alexandra Polk
If you love someone who loves vacation but absolutely despises planning, there's a chance you've considered gifting them a pre-planned getaway. But, unless you have access to their Google calendar, follow their every move, and can see into the future That’s So Raven style, you inevitably run the risk of hearing the womp-womp words, "I can't make it." Well, we've discovered the perfect loophole to prevent this devastating phenomenon: Airbnb gift cards.
Yes, you heard us. Here at Most Wanted, there’s no shame in the gift-card game — especially when it comes to the particular present of travel. Chip a few dollar signs off your loved one's next big trip, inspire your favorite homebody to break out of their comfort zone, and take the pressure off your giftee all with a single email. It's more meaningful than a wad of cash but not as risky as a fully planned trip — as Goldilocks would say, it's just right. To help spark some travel ideas we rounded up our editors' picks of the best Airbnbs currently ready for booking. From snowy northeast cabins to peaceful lakehouses and whimsical treehouses, get a glimpse of all the places you and a pal can go, below.
Advertisement

Airbnb Gift Card

Shop This
Airbnb
Customizable Gift Card
$100.00
Airbnb

Best Lakehouse Airbnbs

When we think fall/winter getaway, a lake house doesn't instantly pop into our heads. However, these cottages, cabins, and houses become their very own picturesque winter wonderlands once temperatures begin to drop. So, rather than taking a chilly dip in the lake, why not roast some marshmallows over a crackling fire pit, sink into a hot tub, or just snap a few photos of the amazing views.

Pocono Mountain Escape Lakeside Cottage

Location: Greentown, Pennsylvania
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $173
Explore more of our Airbnb Lakehouse Editors' Picks
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Best Treehouse Airbnbs

Just a few scrolls through Airbnb's treehouse listings and we guarantee your inner child will start jumping for joy. These rentals are not your average childhood backyard hide-out — we found 15 whimsical Airbnb treehouses fully equipped with wifi, balconies, fire pits, kitchens, and more. They're definitely not the most earthbound stay, but totally worth booking, especially if you have a fully loaded gift card helping you make your decisions.

Storybook Tree House

Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $227
Explore More Airbnb Treehouse Editors' Picks
Explore All Treehouses At Airbnb
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Best Cabin Airbnbs

The poster child of winter vacation stays is the one and only log cabin. From Abe-Lincoln-ready classic set-ups to luxury modern houses with breathtaking interior design, Airbnb has you covered. Plus, they're versatile — you can find cabins across the country next to lakes, forests, villages, and even in the middle of nowhere if you so desire.
Advertisement

Cozy up by Forest Creekside

Location: Bushkill, Pennsylvania
Sleeps: 10
Price Per Night: $251
Explore More Airbnb Cabin Editors' Picks
Explore All Cabins At Airbnb
DashDividers_1_500x100_2

Best Pet-Friendly Airbnbs

Quarantine was a catalyst for many new pet-human relationships. If your giftee welcomed a bright-eyed pup into their life, rescued a crazy cat, or already has a furry friend in the mix, they might need to bring them along on their next adventure. Plus, getting a whole house to yourself where your pet can roam freely instead of being cooped up in a fancy hotel room can relieve a ton of travel stress. If you've ever questioned if your pal loves you or the dog more, definitely let them know about the vast world of pet-friendly Airbnbs. 

The Getaway

Location: Big Bear Lake, California
Sleeps: 4 guests, 5 pets
Price Per Night: $484 $422
Pet Fee: $35
Explore More Pet-Friendly Airbnb Editors' Picks
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Travel

R29 Original Series

Advertisement