Gifting A Getaway For The Holidays Just Got Less Stressful

If you love someone who loves vacation but absolutely despises planning, there's a chance you've considered gifting them a pre-planned getaway. But, unless you have access to their Google calendar, follow their every move, and can see into the future That’s So Raven style, you inevitably run the risk of hearing the womp-womp words, "I can't make it." Well, we've discovered the perfect loophole to prevent this devastating phenomenon: Airbnb gift cards.
Yes, you heard us. Here at Most Wanted, there’s no shame in the gift-card game — especially when it comes to the particular present of travel. Chip a few dollar signs off your loved one's next big trip, inspire your favorite homebody to break out of their comfort zone, and take the pressure off your giftee all with a single email. It's more meaningful than a wad of cash but not as risky as a fully planned trip — as Goldilocks would say, it's just right. To help spark some travel ideas we rounded up our editors' picks of the best Airbnbs currently ready for booking. From snowy northeast cabins to peaceful lakehouses and whimsical treehouses, get a glimpse of all the places you and a pal can go, below.
Best Lakehouse Airbnbs
When we think fall/winter getaway, a lake house doesn't instantly pop into our heads. However, these cottages, cabins, and houses become their very own picturesque winter wonderlands once temperatures begin to drop. So, rather than taking a chilly dip in the lake, why not roast some marshmallows over a crackling fire pit, sink into a hot tub, or just snap a few photos of the amazing views.
Best Treehouse Airbnbs
Just a few scrolls through Airbnb's treehouse listings and we guarantee your inner child will start jumping for joy. These rentals are not your average childhood backyard hide-out — we found 15 whimsical Airbnb treehouses fully equipped with wifi, balconies, fire pits, kitchens, and more. They're definitely not the most earthbound stay, but totally worth booking, especially if you have a fully loaded gift card helping you make your decisions.
Best Cabin Airbnbs
The poster child of winter vacation stays is the one and only log cabin. From Abe-Lincoln-ready classic set-ups to luxury modern houses with breathtaking interior design, Airbnb has you covered. Plus, they're versatile — you can find cabins across the country next to lakes, forests, villages, and even in the middle of nowhere if you so desire.
Best Pet-Friendly Airbnbs
Quarantine was a catalyst for many new pet-human relationships. If your giftee welcomed a bright-eyed pup into their life, rescued a crazy cat, or already has a furry friend in the mix, they might need to bring them along on their next adventure. Plus, getting a whole house to yourself where your pet can roam freely instead of being cooped up in a fancy hotel room can relieve a ton of travel stress. If you've ever questioned if your pal loves you or the dog more, definitely let them know about the vast world of pet-friendly Airbnbs.
