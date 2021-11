Gifting A Getaway For The Holidays Just Got Less Stressful

Yes, you heard us. Here at Most Wanted , there’s no shame in the gift-card game — especially when it comes to the particular present of travel . Chip a few dollar signs off your loved one's next big trip, inspire your favorite homebody to break out of their comfort zone, and take the pressure off your giftee all with a single email. It's more meaningful than a wad of cash but not as risky as a fully planned trip — as Goldilocks would say, it's just right. To help spark some travel ideas we rounded up our editors' picks of the best Airbnbs currently ready for booking. From snowy northeast cabins to peaceful lakehouses and whimsical treehouses, get a glimpse of all the places you and a pal can go, below.