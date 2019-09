A new book about the show promises to take fans even further into the world of Black Mirror, though. Promoting Inside Black Mirror's release, show creator Charlie Brooker got candid about the series to Entertainment Weekly, “Some people probably think the show is created by some furrow-browed Unabomber types who despise all technology and want to live in a wooden box. It’s not that all, we’re quite self-deprecating, I think we’ve got a good sense of humour and we’re goofy.”