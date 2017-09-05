With its Twilight Zone-meets-technology premise, Netflix anthology series Black Mirror often skews into the downright depressing. Still, one of the show's more uplifting love stories has become a fan favorite — and now, there could be more. Black Mirror's "San Junipero" could get a sequel, and ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth?
I am, of course, quoting the Belinda Carlisle song, "Heaven Is A Place On Earth," that carried us out of the season 3 episode. In "San Junipero," two women explore an alternate reality and must make the weighty decision of whether to have their consciousness stay there after their bodies have passed on.
With its thought-provoking subject matter, '80s aesthetic and refreshing, heartwarming queer love story, "San Junipero" was a huge winner for Black Mirror, and earned the show Emmy nods for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and Outstanding TV Movie.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Charlie Brooker, who also writes all episodes of the series, said that the show is open to further exploration of the world of "San Junipero."
"We’ve thought about it," Booker told THR when asked about a sequel episode.
The writer added that there were things that the episode originally tackled, but that ultimately, he cut out of the script.
"I’d originally written a scene where Gugu [Mbatha-Raw]'s character, Kelly, is in a kindergarten and there are children there and when you realize what’s going on, it’s that these are deceased children," he revealed to the outlet. "It was too sad and too poignant of a note to hit in that story, but I kept thinking about how that felt like a whole world in and of itself. I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense. Maybe not even as a normal episode."
So, there you have it: There might be more "San Junipero" someday, but its happy ending? Well, that looks like it was a one-and-done thing for Black Mirror.
