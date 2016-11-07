One in particular, titled "San Junipero," has stolen the hearts of viewers, particularly queer female watchers, for its romantic, and hopeful happy ending, a rarity on Black Mirror, and for queer characters. In the episode, two women, Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) fall in love at first site while visiting the virtual destination San Junipero where people in the future can sign up to live forever after they die in the pastel-colored 80s beach town. Both Kelly and Yorkie are just "tourists," trying out the town for size and seeing if it's the right place to inhabit for the rest of their days. Once they meet, they fall in love, and realize they could easily spend their lives together.
Not to give out any spoilers, but the two find a way to be together, giving us one of the most refreshing fictional love stories of the year. Black Mirror joins Supergirl in getting praise for showing dynamic and joyous relationships between two women.
Mbatha-Raw says she couldn't be more excited about the response of her episode. “I’m just so delighted by the response,” she told BuzzFeed News. “It’s really fun, but I like the fact it has that duality of something that’s emotional but also transcends the labeling of society.”
And queer women of the internet, and just those who are fans of all types of love stories in general, are loving it. If the internet's overwhelmingly positive reaction to the female character's relationship is an indicator, it's obviously time to end the days of burying gay characters.
Oh my god I need to go to sleep but Kelly and yorkie are literally going to live forever for sapphic infinity I can't process it— cassidy ☆*.:｡*ﾟ (@amydnnes) October 24, 2016
KELLY AND YORKIE ARE SO PRECIOUS AND PURE AND BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/qvsBHwnnwc— safia (@bisxualsarah) October 23, 2016
San Junipero is the best episode of @blackmirror I'm crying I love queer women being happy for eternity I'm so ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/f7daxs2ZAb— bee (@effiestrinkets_) October 25, 2016
I can't overstate how emotional I am right now, both as a fan of Black Mirror and as a queer woman— Nasssssty Woman (@trishaobannon) October 25, 2016
Everyone deserves queer love like San Junipero, beautiful cinematography and gut-wrenching plot twists/life revelations #BlackMirror— Kit Kat (@ashleynkellem) October 26, 2016
Mainstream Television: But what would we do with two living queer ladies?— Lara (@RSMayfair) October 28, 2016
Black Mirror: #SanJunipero #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/xYzhGYLbjo
San Junipero is my fav episode from this season of #BlackMirror yay for stories about queer women— Someone, Somewhere (@CapobiaNB) October 27, 2016
If you're a queer girl (or really, if you're anyone) check out San Junipero. THAT is representation. I might never stop crying #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/6MvFnjEV2D— Erika Heidewald (@erikaheidewald) October 27, 2016
BLACK MIRROR WITH QUEER SCI-FI CINDERELLA SHIT RIP MY HEART OUT WHY DON'T YOU— Hailey (@thewizpalace) October 26, 2016
When BLACK MIRROR can manage a complex but happy story about queer women, it proves writers on other shows are heartily full of shit.— Definitely Not A Cat (@Donroomba) October 26, 2016