It's a bad time to be a queer woman on TV. Actually, looking at the statistics, it's never been a good time to be a queer female character on television.BuzzFeed has released a parody PSA for a TV trope you may not have put a name to, but have probably noticed — "Dead Lesbian Syndrome." It's something that has affected almost all TV fans, from fantasy- and sci-fi-lovers (RIP Tara) to small-screen Anglophiles (still crying over Skin's Naomi).Before you start listing your beloved dead characters who are totally straight, consider that the fact that, according to Salon , since 1976, 65% of all queer women characters on TV have been killed off. That's a huge portion of a group that already sees very little representation on the tube. ( According to GLAAD, only 4% of regular TV characters identified as lesbian, gay or bi this season.) In 2016 alone (and we're not even halfway through), 12 female queer characters have met an untimely end.