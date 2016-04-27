As Grey's Anatomy nears the end of its 12th season, the drama just continues to escalate. And, according to TVLine, the series will drop a major bomb before the season is though.
Someone is going to die. Why must you do this to us, Shonda Rhimes?!
Of course, we don't know exactly which character will kick the can and leave the series, but we have some guesses as to what could go down before the May 19 finale.
April could die from childbirth complications. Or Penny, Callie's girlfriend, could be the one to get the axe because of that whole custody battle.
Or, it could be Wilmer Valderrama, who has been appearing on the show as a guitar-playing patient. Though it's worth noting that his medical condition isn't life-threatening as of now.
And on Instagram last week, he still looked pretty cozy on set.
Kelly McCreary, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey's half-sister, Dr. Maggie Pierce, told TVLine that during the season finale, we'll see the "culmination of a lot of challenges that we've seen in the major relationships."
"It's a really emotional episode," McCreary said.
Meanwhile, our emotional state is best summarized by this spot-on tweet.
😂😂😂😂 true... 😭😭😭😭 @camilluddington @hellojerrika #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/CFvJyWS2AD— ValeMoriano (@SeriesAddictVM) April 26, 2016
