Sure, we all miss Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy. But the show is performing quite well without him, according to ratings and according to star Ellen Pompeo. Though, when she visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show for today's episode, she put things in saltier terms.
"It's amazing how much you get done without a penis," Pompeo said of the show's 12th season. "We miss him dearly, but yeah the show is doing very well."
The look on DeGeneres' face was pretty priceless as she said, "I'm just gonna let that one go."
In all seriousness (OK, maybe not all seriousness, Pompeo was pretty giddy throughout the interview), the actress said that the absence of McDreamy has inspired her to work even harder for the fans, and she denied that this season would be the show's last.
"I think a lot of people were really upset about his departure, which is super understandable, but I think the change is part of the reason why the show goes on so long," she said. "For me, too, it's how do I act without him? It's more challenging for me. I'm more invested. I have to work harder to find my groove without that missing part, so it keeps me more engaged. I'm more engaged this season than I have been in a long time."
In the end, DeGeneres did not actually let the penis joke go. When she surprised Pompeo with her own MTV VMA Moonman, for her part in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," the host quipped: "And I've had the penis taken off."
Advertisement