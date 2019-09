McDreamy does not miss his time in the emergency room of Seattle Grace Hospital. Or at least Patrick Dempsey doesn't seem to miss his time on the set of Grey's Anatomy In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about his role in Bridget Jones's Baby , Dempsey throws some shade to his television show alma mater, People reports."It's completely reinvigorated me," he told EW. "I've enjoyed it immensely, getting back to something that has a beginning, middle and end. It's just a completely different approach. With Grey's, you're just grinding it out. In this instance, you take the time to get through things.""Just grinding it out?" Ouch. This isn't such a surprising remark though, considering Dempsey's tumultuous past with the show's creator Shonda Rhimes. Remember when she said : "I don't put up with bullshit or nasty people. I don't have time for it."In the movie, Dempsey plays a billionaire who may or may not be the father of Jones's baby. Jones, played by Renée Zellweger, is 43, single (again), and expecting her first child; the father is either Dempsey’s character, or the recurring Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. It is his first gig post-Grey's and he seemed to have really enjoyed the role. The movie comes out Sept. 16, 2016.