UPDATE: Patrick Dempsey may have just called the queen of drama, Shonda Rhimes, a drama queen. But that doesn't mean the man lacks respect for her persistence to create some of the best shows on TV right now. Or, that he thinks she purposefully killed him off. In his full Entertainment Weekly interview, Dempsey said Rhimes knows exactly what she is doing when she fuels the rumor mill with provocative statements in interviews.
"She's promoting a book. She's promoting three shows," he told EW. "I think she knows how to deal with the media and what she needs to say to get the response that she's looking for. She's very savvy."
What's next for the ex-doc? He said he would love to do a thriller or action movie, which is coincidentally the anti-thesis of Shondaland.
This story was originally published at 2:00 p.m. on December 21, 2015.
"She's promoting a book. She's promoting three shows," he told EW. "I think she knows how to deal with the media and what she needs to say to get the response that she's looking for. She's very savvy."
What's next for the ex-doc? He said he would love to do a thriller or action movie, which is coincidentally the anti-thesis of Shondaland.
This story was originally published at 2:00 p.m. on December 21, 2015.
Advertisement
McDreamy does not miss his time in the emergency room of Seattle Grace Hospital. Or at least Patrick Dempsey doesn't seem to miss his time on the set of Grey's Anatomy.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about his role in Bridget Jones's Baby, Dempsey throws some shade to his television show alma mater, People reports.
"It's completely reinvigorated me," he told EW. "I've enjoyed it immensely, getting back to something that has a beginning, middle and end. It's just a completely different approach. With Grey's, you're just grinding it out. In this instance, you take the time to get through things."
"Just grinding it out?" Ouch. This isn't such a surprising remark though, considering Dempsey's tumultuous past with the show's creator Shonda Rhimes. Remember when she said: "I don't put up with bullshit or nasty people. I don't have time for it."
In the movie, Dempsey plays a billionaire who may or may not be the father of Jones's baby. Jones, played by Renée Zellweger, is 43, single (again), and expecting her first child; the father is either Dempsey’s character, or the recurring Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. It is his first gig post-Grey's and he seemed to have really enjoyed the role. The movie comes out Sept. 16, 2016.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about his role in Bridget Jones's Baby, Dempsey throws some shade to his television show alma mater, People reports.
"It's completely reinvigorated me," he told EW. "I've enjoyed it immensely, getting back to something that has a beginning, middle and end. It's just a completely different approach. With Grey's, you're just grinding it out. In this instance, you take the time to get through things."
"Just grinding it out?" Ouch. This isn't such a surprising remark though, considering Dempsey's tumultuous past with the show's creator Shonda Rhimes. Remember when she said: "I don't put up with bullshit or nasty people. I don't have time for it."
In the movie, Dempsey plays a billionaire who may or may not be the father of Jones's baby. Jones, played by Renée Zellweger, is 43, single (again), and expecting her first child; the father is either Dempsey’s character, or the recurring Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. It is his first gig post-Grey's and he seemed to have really enjoyed the role. The movie comes out Sept. 16, 2016.
Advertisement