Things get real in the waiting room, where the GSW victim's mom is fighting with the shooter's mom, who says her son's friend "might have made him a murderer." Her kid looks like he's going to throw up on the couch. The victim pulls through, but he'll never walk again. Meanwhile, everyone has forgotten about the poor little shell-shocked shooter. Fortunately, Amelia tells him it wasn't his fault. Maybe now he'll only need two decades of therapy.



In the operating room, Jo confesses she owns a gun. The Grey's doctors couldn't be giving her more side-eye if she told them about the increased risk of injury during elevator sex. When Alex finds out the firearm's under their bed, he's really, really unhappy about it. But when he gets home and she has the gun in her lap, she explains that it's what made her feel safe when she was a teenager living in her car, but now she's outgrown it. Which could be a legitimate emotional journey she experienced, but also feels like something she convinced herself to believe to please a judgy boyfriend traumatized that she was packing heat.



