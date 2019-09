How Widows’ Ending Brilliantly Subverts The Typical Heist Trope

Linda, whose business was gambled away by her husband at the beginning of the movie, buys back her pageant dress store. It’s nothing fancy — barely more than a warehouse with merchandise placed haphazardly in aisles, but it’s hers. She has enough to ensure that her kids won’t want for anything. She can take risks, and dream big. Belle who moonlights as a babysitter (and now, getaway driver), mainly styles hair at her friend’s salon, and uses her money to help the latter get out of debt. She’s been paying weekly cuts to the Mulligan family for the privilege of owning a business in the 18th ward. But with this money, the two can work to grow the salon, on their own terms. Likewise, Veronica uses some of her money for altruistic purposes, handing over a bag of cash to endow a school building in her late son’s memory. Alice, who’s been having to make ends meet by signing up for a Sugar Daddy website , is finally freed from the burden of using her body to survive financially. Instead, she trades in her bandage dresses and heels for a cozy sweater, learns to drive, and makes a lady friend.