How Widows’ Ending Brilliantly Subverts The Typical Heist Trope

There’s a power imbalance at every level in Widows. It’s apparent in the way Mulligan assumes that Manning, poised to become the first Black alderman in predominantly Black neighborhood, will simply withdraw and concede because he asks him to; it's also in Linda’s remarks to Veronica, who’s frustrated at having to make compromises because of the other’s financial strains and childcare needs. “Our lives are more complicated than yours,” she says. It’s not a judgement, but a statement based on fact. Veronica lives in a penthouse apartment with a driver; Linda has two kids, no job and a mother-in-law who hates her. And still, both of them are less powerful than someone like Farrell’s millionaire, Mulligan, a product of white privilege and nepotism.