Rashida Jones Quietly Welcomed Her First Child Months Ago: Report

As she's been making the rounds to promote her newest documentary, Quincy, Rashida Jones has somehow managed to keep the biggest secret ever. She and boyfriend Ezra Koenig reportedly welcomed their first child "months ago," according to Us Weekly.
The gossip site has no other details about the baby, and a rep for Jones has not yet returned Refinery29's request for comment. This leaves us wondering a whole lot of invasive questions about how anyone can keep such a huge thing under wraps for months. Jones, 42, is notoriously private, however, so while we're super curious about all this, we'll let her tell us what she wants, when she wants, about this happy news.
The actress-writer-director just helmed Quincy, about her legendary father Quincy Jones, for Netflix, and she has done a brilliant job of keeping her private life out of the news. We do know she has been dating Koenig, 34, the Vampire Weekend frontman, since sometime in 2016. She sat down for a radio interview with him back in July 2015, when she told him about how she asked Robin Thicke to a dance in junior high school but then changed her mind and took Al B. The two were also photographed together in December 2015 at a dinner party hosted by Haim and documented by Bon Appetit. (Gosh, her life is just so normal and boring, isn't it?) It wasn't until 2017's Sundance Film Festival that they appeared in public together as a couple.
Despite the fact that she is showbiz royalty and has dated some equally famous men, Jones really is just like the rest of us when it comes to the kinds of pressures women still face when it comes to certain expectations about family and marriage.
"I’m happy, but the fact that I’m not married and don’t have kids — it’s taken me a long time to get to a place where I actually am OK with that, where I actually don’t feel like I’m some sort of loser," she told The Guardian in 2014. It seems like she found a way to come up with her own model of success instead. Congrats!
