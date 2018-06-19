On last night's episode of The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen revealed that he'd been married before. Yrigoyen, 29, already has some controversy to his name: Earlier this summer, a Bachelor fan discovered that Yrigoyen had "liked" a series of homophobic, sexist, and xenophobic posts. (He released a statement of apology and proceeded to create a new Instagram account.) He's also a frontrunner of the season, having won the first impression rose and Becca Kufrin's first kiss on the premiere episode. Then, there's the matter of his first marriage.
On last night's episode, during his first one-on-one, Kufrin asked about his last relationship. Turns out, Yrigoyen's last relationship was a marriage. It lasted all of two months, and Yrigoyen categorized the marriage as emotionally abusive. Per the sleuths on Reddit, Yrigoyen's ex-wife is named Kayla Cunningham. They were married in September of 2015, and, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, filed for divorce six months later in March of 2016. It was finalized the very same month.
Since even before Yrigoyen made the reveal, various anonymous sources have been chatting to the tabloids about this two-month marriage. One, allegedly a friend of Cunningham's, told Life & Style that Yrigoyen packed his bags and left Cunningham without warning. A day later, he returned and asked for half of her possessions. Another source told Hollywood Life that Kufrin should "watch out" for Yrigoyen.
"I want Becca to know the truth about Garrett. He’s a nice guy at first, but she needs to watch out," the source said.
Yrigoyen presented the situation pretty calmly on the episode. According to his version of the story, he fell madly in love with a girl who was "adventurous." She later became emotionally abusive and, according to Yrigoyen, drove a wedge between Yrigoyen and his family. Kufrin seemed hesitant after hearing this — two months of marriage makes Yrigoyen seem flightly. But, he explained, this all happened because he was fighting to make a bad relationship work. He was committed. That's all. And Kufrin gobbled that up.
If commitment drove Yrigoyen to a fast marriage, that actually makes him the perfect Bachelorette contestant. Producers got that part of his casting right.
