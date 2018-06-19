Becca is again pleased on a group date with 13 of her men — that’s all of them minus Wills, who has a forthcoming one on one, and Garrett, who already had his. This is a lumberjack date, and the men have to prove their worth as actual lumberjacks. John, previously mentioned, is stunningly good at chopping wood, climbing wood, and throwing wood. He also has the distinction of being the fifth active hire at Venmo. He does not have the distinction of being worthy of Becca’s attention. John, handsome, toothy, and strong, is one of a few contestants who truly doesn’t seem comfortable on camera, even though he’s really trying. At one point, he whoops for the camera, a cheer so translucent it might as well have been cellophane.