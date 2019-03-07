Caelynn Addresses Rumors That She's The Next Bachelorette

This makes the second heartbreak we've had to endure with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. While the first time around, we watched her surprise exit from The Bachelor after Colton Underwood decided not to give her a rose, now she's the one doing the breaking, revealing to the staff of Ellen that she won't be going on to be the next Bachelorette.
When a producer asked whether or not we can expect to see the former Miss North Carolina on the next season of the female-led spinoff, her answer was simple: "No."
The decision, apparently, was not.
"I struggled so much," Miller-Keyes said. "Like so much. I don't think it's for me."
She does, however, think that either Hannah G or Hannah B would be good contenders for the slot. As for herself? She could have a future on Bachelor In Paradise. She answered with a solid "maybe" when asked about the possibility of her joining the summer spinoff.
These weren't the only interesting tidbits the 24-year-old dropped. Earlier in the interview, she confessed that she was actually initially disappointed when she heard the Bachelor would be Underwood — she had been holding out hope for Jason Tartick or Blake Horstmann. However, she says she did admit that to Underwood.
She also said something in passing that may hint to Underwood's future with Cassie — specifically that she hasn't yet spoken to Cassie about what went down during the most recent episode. Considering they became such close friends, isn't it odd they wouldn't immediately address that? Unless, Cassie isn't actually done on the show, and has had to stay quiet these past few months as to not spoil what could technically still be a fairytale ending.
Miller-Keyes' own fairytale ending may still be in flux, but according to Instagram she's currently house-hunting. It's no Bachelor Mansion — but that's probably a good thing.
Watch the interview below!
