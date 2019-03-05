Now, none of this is a bad thing. The show does film on a super short timeline and it is a bit wild that people are expected to fall in love in that time. It is hard to know what feelings are true when contestants are filming in a bubble of helicopter rides and world travels. It's not an experience for everyone, and it doesn't seem like it was the best way for Cassie to find love. No shame in that at all. Plus, there's always the chance that Colton gets back together with Cassie. He literally said she was the one before his final dates were through, and while she didn't exactly return the feelings at the time, there is a chance they'll come back together after the show like Arie and Lauren did last season.