What had been a pretty smooth journey thus far for Cassie and Colton on The Bachelor hit a snag last week. Cassie's name came up as someone who was possibly not there for the right reasons (which she denied). It looked as though Colton may send her home, but he ultimately chose to go to hometowns with her, allowing the frontrunner to breathe a sigh of relief. But their future isn't sealed yet. Cassie's family could change her mind about Bachelor Colton , because they're the people she trusts above all else — and as we saw on Monday's episode, Cassie's dad has an issue with Colton and this whole reality show set-up. And while nothing seems to be able to get in Cassie's way this season, her family's disapproval just might have the power to slow the Cassie and Colton train down.