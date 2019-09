Cassie may be Colton's sister from a past life (as a fortune teller awkwardly told the pair on a recent Bachelor date), but she's also a sneaky frontrunner who gets a private island one-on-one date with Colton soon, according to previews. His obvious attraction to her (they were able to laugh off the sibling comment and still make out) is proving she's one to watch, and it's time for fans to get to know her better, including the fact that while she may be on the show for the right reasons, she's also there for her girls. Cassie's Instagram reveals that The Bachelor contestants have each other's backs — no matter what the week-to-week drama on our TVs may suggest. Ahead of the episode in which Caelynn shared her sexual assault story , Cassie posted a group photo of the contestants alongside a lengthy caption that reads: