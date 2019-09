Who Is Still In The Running To Be The Next Bachelorette?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who was sent home last week, was accused by her housemates of not being there for the right reasons. She may have even ruined her chances of being the Bachelorette by having the gall to (allegedly) say out loud that she wants to be the Bachelorette. Which is why we’re raising an eyebrow at her change of heart: Miller-Keyes told Us Weekly that she does not want to be the Bachelorette. “I think I would be hesitant, just because this process sucked for me...because it was hard, it was emotional. It was so incredibly hard for me,” she said, calling the filming process “absolute hell.” She seems convincing in her denial, but we think if Chris Harrison offered her the spot, she would answer the call. Will her tearful breakup endear Bachelor Nation to continue her journey?