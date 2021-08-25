Yet, Paradise must still add nail-biting stakes to this coupling. The answer is Connor Brennan, the man Maurissa was originally dating in Paradise. In “Week 2, Part 1,” Maurissa and Connor agree they “like” each other, which is the closest thing anyone can get to commitment in the second week of this series. Connor then spends “Part 2,” repeatedly saying he is “not worried” about new arrival Riley’s interest in Maurissa. While Riley and Maurissa go on their date, Paradise continuously checks on Connor, as he appears to sing songs about Maurissa, theorize she may return with a connection to “both” he and Riley, claim he “isn’t worried.” When Riley and Maurissa eventually hit the Boom Boom Room — moans and all, remember — producers intercut scenes of Connor forlornly wandering Playa Escondida. It’s brutal.

