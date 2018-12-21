Andy Cohen Is Going To Be A Dad Very, Very Soon

Andy Cohen is the host of more shows than we can count, a Real Housewives whisperer, and a TV visionary. In six weeks, he'll add another title to the list: Dad.
On last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen revealed with restrained emotion that he was expecting a child, which will be delivered via surrogate in about a month a and a half.
“I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen said on the show.
Naturally, Cohen's many A-Lister friends freaked out about the announcement. Support poured in from Kelly Ripa, Billy Eichner, and an especially colorful comment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna: "Daddy Daddy Daddy Big Daddy is going to be a Big Daddy!!"
Cohen, who is 50-years-old, has longed expressed his desire to have a baby. In 2016, he told Matt Lauer he would be comfortable raising a child without a partner. "I feel like I can just do it," Cohen said.
Cohen did not reveal the sex of the baby, but the wait will be short.
