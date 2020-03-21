Andy Cohen Shares The Details Of How He May Have Contracted Coronavirus

On Friday, Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen joined a growing list of celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19. And the chain of events surrounding how Cohen may have contracted it is a good case for why staying home and practicing social distancing is important.
“I will say, as I told you, I have a neighbor who has it, I have a friend who has it, there’s someone in my building who just has got it,” Cohen said during an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live.
On Monday’s episode of the radio show, Cohen mentioned that on Sunday he and his son, Benjamin, went for a walk on Sunday and purchased groceries for a neighbor with the virus, leaving them at their front door. Other than that Cohen said that he, Benjamin, and his nanny had enough food to last two weeks and were “hunkered down” in their apartment.
By Wednesday, the radio host shared that he felt a fever coming on. Fever is a symptom of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cohen’s inkling was correct and he discovered he had a 99.5-degree fever.
Other celebs who have tested positive for coronavirus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, and Idris Elba.
“I think what we all will be realizing as every day comes is people we were in contact with last week, it is likely that many of us did come in contact with someone last week who had it and maybe didn’t know it,” Cohen said.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
