This Grey’s Anatomy Couples Just Called It Quits

One of Shondaland’s offscreen couples has split up, according to People. Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone and husband Rob Giles have separated following 10 years of marriage. The couple shares three children, the youngest of whom, a baby girl, was born in December.
A representative for Scorsone confirmed in a statement to Refinery29 that the couple has separated, and that “they remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love.”
Scorsone portrays Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the series, sister to the late Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). The part began as a recurring role in 2010, and Scorsone was promoted to a series regular position in 2014.
Giles, previously a musician with the band The Rescues, is a writer on Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19. His most recent episode, “Dream A Little Dream of Me,” aired on April 16, 2020. Scorsone’s Grey’s Anatomy character appeared as a guest star on Station 19 in March during Shondaland’s crossover event episodes.
Scorsone has not shared many photos of her and Giles on social media recently. Her last post featuring her husband was around Halloween, when a pregnant Scorsone, Giles, and their two children dressed up like the Addams Family.
“Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #PumpkinInTheOven,” she wrote.
On Father’s Day in 2019, Scorsone shared a video of Giles feeding an ice cream cone to their second oldest child Paloma, who goes by the nickname “Pippa.”
“Happy Father’s day to Mr. Rob Giles, the most loving, patient, playful and kind Dada a couple of kids could ever have. #love,” she wrote.
On the couple’s 12th dating anniversary, Scorsone gushed over her husband on Instagram.
“This weekend I celebrated 12 years of loving this guy,” she wrote. “Rob Giles is the very best friend, father, partner and muse I could have hoped for in my wildest imaginings. Like I conjured him in a dream. So grateful we are on this journey together.”
