Wells Adams Is Happy Not To Be Doing Bachelor In Paradise This Summer

Calls for social distancing during the spread of the coronavirus have shut down many things — among them, Bachelor Nation. While the seemingly Jed Wyatt-inspired Bachelor spin-off Listen To Your Heart is still going strong, Bachelor In Paradise is not happening this summer. That’s just fine for Wells Adams, the Bachelor In Paradise bartender, who doesn’t mind being out of a job this season for one sweet reason.
In a new interview with Us Weekly, Adams admitted that while the coronavirus pandemic has been “scary and anxiety-ridden” due to concerns about the future, he’s still grateful for the break because it meant spending more time with Sarah Hyland, his soon-to-be wife.
“If this had never happened, I would have been working on a different project and then [Bachelor in] Paradise. I would have been gone for basically the entire summer,” he explained to the outlet while promoting his appearance on Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition. “So, you got to silver-lining this thing or glass half-full. It’s been nice to get to spend a bunch of time with my fiancée.”
Adams added that he and Hyland “quarantine really well together” and that if they can get through this difficult time, it definitely means they should get married.
When that will happen is up in the air. The couple, who got engaged on the beach in July of 2019, were planning a wedding before the coronavirus pandemic, but have since put their plans on hold.
“What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?” Wells told Access Hollywood of their future celebration.
Wells and Hyland are making the most out of a less-than-ideal situation. Earlier this month, Wells shared a picture of him and Hyland on Instagram, writing:
“I miss watching @sarahhyland sing at the @hollywoodbowl, but I can’t think of a better human to be quarantined with. Also, a shower concert is a good alternative.”
It may not be paradise, but it sounds pretty good for Wells.
