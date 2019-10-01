The Best Amazon Prime Halloween Movies

Much like hearing Christmas music for the first time ahead of the holiday season, cozying up to watch a scary movie is the perfect way to get ready for All Hallow’s Eve. In the old days (okay...2005) people had to leave their homes and head to the local Blockbuster to get their hands on a physical copy of the seasonal classics. These days, one doesn’t even have to stop browsing Amazon.com on their computer to find a great Halloween-y film to watch. Sure, streamers like Netflix and Hulu have plenty of spooky content, but Amazon Prime also has an extensive library of creepy, quirky, and downright terrifying movies.
Will you watch something guaranteed to leave you sleepless? Or are you more interested in lighter fare, with more laughs than screams? As long as it’s within the realm of the macabre, it’s a certified Halloween movie — and Amazon Prime has them in spades.
Click through to find your perfect Amazon Prime Halloween movie, or create your very own movie marathon with this list.