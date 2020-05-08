Lily Allen Might Have Finally Confirmed She’s Engaged To David Harbour

After much speculation, Lily Allen just teased some big relationship news: She may be engaged to David Harbour of Stranger Things after all.
On Thursday, Allen posted a new Instagram of herself in a sports bra and leggings. “Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop,” she joked. “I AM RIPPED don’t @ me.”
It wasn’t her “ripped” status that fans had questions about, though. In the comments section, a fan noticed the diamond ring she’s been wearing for months and inquired if it was her engagement ring. Allen wrote back: “The first rule of engagement club…” teasing that in the event she was engaged, she would not be talking about it. But, uh, that very much sounds like something a person who is engaged and doesn’t want to discuss it publicly, would say.
Allen and Harbour were first reported to be dating in August of 2019, when they were seen out together at a performance of The Lehman Trilogy at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. Shortly after that, Allen and Harbour went full-on PDA all over New York City, getting spotted by paparazzi cuddling during a game at Madison Square Garden. People started speculating Allen and Harbour’s relationship leveled up around November, when the same diamond ring appeared on Allen’s finger in paparazzi photos.
Last month, Harbour posted photos of his April birthday celebration in quarantine, which included Allen. The theme, apparently, was dinosaurs — and Allen really delivered.
“A birthday isn’t the same without an extinct species menagerie atop lush radioactive fluorescent green icing,” he wrote. “I feel like a quarantined kid again, on the verge of a 10,000 year ice age. Hey triceratops! Looking trim! Yo @paul.hollywood, call @lilyallen for baking tips.”
If a birthday celebration happened behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic, is a socially distanced wedding next?
Refinery29 reached out to representatives for Harbour and Allen for comment.
