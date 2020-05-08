Lily Allen Might Have Finally Confirmed She’s Engaged To David Harbour

View this post on Instagram

To all the friends and fans that reached out with birthday wishes yesterday, thank you, so happy to have so so so so many people out there tracking my race to being infirm and embarrassingly saggy all over. And to those that didn’t, you’re heartless jerks. Very happy the supply lines still manage to ship dinosaur toothpicks. A birthday isn’t the same without an extinct species menagerie atop lush radioactive fluorescent green icing. I feel like a quarantined kid again, on the verge of a 10,000 year ice age. Hey triceratops! Looking trim! Yo @paul.hollywood , call @lilyallen for baking tips. 🥳🥳🥳