The new FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, premiering April 9, will tell the story of choreographer/director Bob Fosse and actor/dancer Gwen Verdon, as played by Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, respectively. As with any period piece based on real people — this one spans five decades — the costumes and makeup of the time in Fosse/Verdon will help the actors look like the real people they’re playing. Still, it’s interesting to see how the cast compares to their real-life counterparts when they aren’t in costume. And for Fosse/Verdon there’s a wide cast of characters to check out.