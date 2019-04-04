After graduating from high school in 1945, Fosse enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII. Upon his return, he moved to New York and pursued a career in musical theater and film. Even before Verdon, Fosse had a history of marrying dancers. Between 1949 to 1959, Fosse was married to two dancers: first to Mary Anne Niles, then to Joan McCracken. Meanwhile, he was getting super famous. By 1960, he was a household name thanks to his work in the movie Kiss Me Kate and the Broadway shows The Pajama Game and Damn Yankees.