Celebrities have started an unlikely trend designed to declare love for their partners. No, it's not a handwritten letter or an intimate Instagram post. Instead, stars including Kesha, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and even Adam Levine are rushing to the tattoo parlor to commemorate their relationships. Because what says true, eternal love quite like a permanent piece of ink? Now, there’s another A-lister showing off his new body art and making us believe in happily ever after: Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Hamilton creator and star took to Twitter to show off a brand-new tattoo of the letter V. The tattoo is dedicated to his wife Vanessa Nadal, and aptly placed on his ring finger. Miranda wrote in the post, “In other news, I got a permanent parking spot for V over the weekend.”
Advertisement
In other news, I got a permanent parking spot for V over the weekend pic.twitter.com/V9SULMabAL— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 31, 2017
In our eyes, Miranda can do no wrong, so we're into it. And we’re not the only ones. The Twitter universe exploded with praise — and a plethora of gifs — for Miranda's sweet gesture.
Did you tell her before getting it or was it a surprise? How did she react?? this is adorable— Linfinity (@hamlinton_) May 31, 2017
im still shaking in my boots this is actually the cutest thing ever to be done— allexander☔||45⭐? (@heroesandconss) May 31, 2017
All that's left for us to do now is sit here and hope our lame Bumble dates will eventually evolve into tattoo love stories, too.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement