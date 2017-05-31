Story from Beauty

Lin-Manuel Miranda Just Did The Sweetest Thing For His Wife

Samantha Sasso
Celebrities have started an unlikely trend designed to declare love for their partners. No, it's not a handwritten letter or an intimate Instagram post. Instead, stars including Kesha, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and even Adam Levine are rushing to the tattoo parlor to commemorate their relationships. Because what says true, eternal love quite like a permanent piece of ink? Now, there’s another A-lister showing off his new body art and making us believe in happily ever after: Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The Hamilton creator and star took to Twitter to show off a brand-new tattoo of the letter V. The tattoo is dedicated to his wife Vanessa Nadal, and aptly placed on his ring finger. Miranda wrote in the post, “In other news, I got a permanent parking spot for V over the weekend.”
In our eyes, Miranda can do no wrong, so we're into it. And we’re not the only ones. The Twitter universe exploded with praise — and a plethora of gifs — for Miranda's sweet gesture.
All that's left for us to do now is sit here and hope our lame Bumble dates will eventually evolve into tattoo love stories, too.
