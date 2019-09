Celebrities have started an unlikely trend designed to declare love for their partners. No, it's not a handwritten letter or an intimate Instagram post . Instead, stars including Kesha Rihanna , and even Adam Levine are rushing to the tattoo parlor to commemorate their relationships. Because what says true, eternal love quite like a permanent piece of ink? Now, there’s another A-lister showing off his new body art and making us believe in happily ever after: Lin-Manuel Miranda.