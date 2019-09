Watch Beyoncé And Jay Z Get Matching Finger Tattoos

Beyoncé and Jay Z keep their personal lives notoriously private — until they don’t. One day it’s all smiley red carpet photos and sweet Instagrams featuring Blue Ivy; the next, Bey’s dropping one of the most visceral, heartbreaking, emotionally intense visual albums of all time in an hour-long HBO special. It’s hard to say how much of it is real and how much is for dramatic effect, but one thing’s for certain: The Carters always keep the fans on their toes.