Watch Beyoncé And Jay Z Get Matching Finger Tattoos

Beyoncé and Jay Z keep their personal lives notoriously private — until they don’t. One day it’s all smiley red carpet photos and sweet Instagrams featuring Blue Ivy; the next, Bey’s dropping one of the most visceral, heartbreaking, emotionally intense visual albums of all time in an hour-long HBO special. It’s hard to say how much of it is real and how much is for dramatic effect, but one thing’s for certain: The Carters always keep the fans on their toes.
Just yesterday, on the ninth anniversary of the music-industry power couple’s wedding, Beyoncé offered a rare glimpse into her family’s life with an intimate clip posted to Instagram. The star (or her video producer) stitched together home video footage to create a short tribute to her husband and five-year-old daughter, set to her song, “Die With You.” Just in case you’ve forgotten just how badly you want to be a part of the famous family, the new video will be sure to remind you.
Advertisement
Throwback scenes from their wedding and Blue Ivy’s birth are featured alongside recent clips of Bey’s baby bump (times two), and we finally get to see a little bit of the story behind the matching finger tattoos they got in lieu of traditional wedding rings. They’re the Roman numeral IV, of course, which has special significance for the couple: Beyoncé was born on September 4, Jay was born on December 4, and they got married on April 4. (Blue Ivy missed the boat by three days with a January 7 birthday.)
If you were already considering a trendy finger tattoo, maybe the celebrity couple’s sentimental version will be the one to convince you to take the leap. Maybe you’ll even get a IV for yourself, just so you can feel a little more like you’re part of the Carter clan. Believe it or not, stranger tattoos have happened.
Related Video:
Advertisement