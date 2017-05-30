Adam Levine Just Showed Off His Latest Tattoo In A Very NSFW Way

There's no denying that Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are a very sexy couple. In fact, their story is a bit like a Hollywood fairytale: The lead singer of Maroon 5 meets a Victoria's Secret model (okay, fine, this isn't his first), they fall in love, have a baby named Dusty Rose, and live happily ever after.
For anyone betting on the couple not lasting, you have another thing coming, because Levine just made the ultimate declaration of love to his wife. Last night Behati posted a photo of her husband to Instagram showing off his new ink: "true love" tatted across his knuckles. But that's not the only glimpse we got of the new tattoo, which was created by Cali-based tattoo artist Bryan Randolph.
Over on Levine's social account is something even racier. The intense snapshot reveals the "true love" message as he grips his wife's derrière — because how else do you expect the couple to show their affection?
The 38-year-old's caption reads: "...it's worth holding onto...?."
According to Behati's Instagram story, the model also got herself some new ink on her forearm, but we have yet to get a final photo. So how the heck do you top this NSFW shot with a forearm tattoo? We're sure they'll find a way...
