Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Introduce Us To Dusty Rose

Here we go again. It looks like in addition to having twins, Hollywood's latest baby-related craze is debuting little ones on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Just like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively did in December, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo used Levine's ceremony as a chance to show off their wee babe, Dusty Rose. The 4-month-old tot braved the debut of Levine's Hollywood Walk of Fame star wearing a knit cap and black cardigan. Her mom was a little more decked out in a coordinating jumpsuit and a blush-colored fur. The happy family posed with Levine's new star and the proud papa even had little Dusty pretend to walk on it. Baby's first steps? Sort of. "I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," Levine said at the event. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."
The event marks the first time that Levine and Prinsloo have shown Dusty to the media and eager fans. Though she's made some appearances on her parents' social-media feeds, the pics have been of her back or profile. She made her Instagram debut on her dad's chest and was recently featured on her mom's feed while in a stroller. Levine and Prinsloo weren't alone in celebrating this showbiz milestone. The members of Maroon 5 were in attendance as well as Levine's Voice co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who looked plenty proud of her fellow judge and completely enamored with Dusty Rose. Can't say we blame her.
