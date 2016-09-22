Somewhere in California, there is a very lucky (very tiny) baby. E! News reports that Behati Prinsloo gave birth to a baby girl. Her arrival comes just a few days after her father, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, cancelled a few concerts on her behalf. Levine took the time off in anticipation of the birth. According to People, the baby's name is Dusty Rose. Welcome, Dusty Rose!
A few things you should know before you begin your journey on earth:
1. Brangelina is getting a divorce. I know. It's tough.
2. Your mother, Behati Prinsloo, is a little bit of an Earth goddess.
3. The world has been privy to much of your time in utero via a platform called Instagram.
But no matter what, Dusty (Is it okay if I call you Dusty?), just know that you will be loved. (Oh, you will be loved...) By the way, your nursery is jungle-themed, which is pretty cool.
The couple have been teasing this arrival for months. (C'mon! How long does it take to make a baby? Nine months?) Levine's baby bump Instagram post went viral — "week 20 and I'm already popping!" the musician wrote in the caption. Prinsloo's most recent Instagram featured a very pregnant belly against a tropical landscape. Finally, this love took its toll and produced a baby.
Reps have yet to comment on whether or not Dusty Rose has moves like Jagger.
A few things you should know before you begin your journey on earth:
1. Brangelina is getting a divorce. I know. It's tough.
2. Your mother, Behati Prinsloo, is a little bit of an Earth goddess.
3. The world has been privy to much of your time in utero via a platform called Instagram.
But no matter what, Dusty (Is it okay if I call you Dusty?), just know that you will be loved. (Oh, you will be loved...) By the way, your nursery is jungle-themed, which is pretty cool.
The couple have been teasing this arrival for months. (C'mon! How long does it take to make a baby? Nine months?) Levine's baby bump Instagram post went viral — "week 20 and I'm already popping!" the musician wrote in the caption. Prinsloo's most recent Instagram featured a very pregnant belly against a tropical landscape. Finally, this love took its toll and produced a baby.
Reps have yet to comment on whether or not Dusty Rose has moves like Jagger.
Advertisement