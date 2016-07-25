Story from Pop Culture

Behati Prinsloo Is The Definition Of #PregnancyGoals Right Now

Shannon Carlin
In a recent Instagram photo, Behati Prinsloo channeled her inner earth goddess for the ultimate pregnancy photo.

Posed in front of a sunset and pool, a barefoot Prinsloo gently held her bump. While she wasn't showing off her face in this shot, she did give fans a profile view of her growing tummy in her flowing maxi dress by Tiare Hawaii.

🌜🌛

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

It's something Prinsloo's been doing throughout her first pregnancy. Just check out this photo. Her husband Adam Levine said it best: "Yowza."

As JustJared pointed out, Prinsloo isn't only celebrating her upcoming pregnancy, she's also celebrating her husband.

The photo came days after Prinsloo celebrated her two-year marriage anniversary with Levine, which she makes clear is "going strong." In the Instagram of a newly shorn Levine (sorry, no more mohawk), Prinsloo simply wrote: "MINE."

Soon enough, Prinsloo's going to have to write "ours" instead.

MINE 🙃 2 years strong

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

