Behati Prinsloo Is The Definition Of #PregnancyGoals Right Now

In a recent Instagram photo, Behati Prinsloo channeled her inner earth goddess for the ultimate pregnancy photo.
Posed in front of a sunset and pool, a barefoot Prinsloo gently held her bump. While she wasn't showing off her face in this shot, she did give fans a profile view of her growing tummy in her flowing maxi dress by Tiare Hawaii.
It's something Prinsloo's been doing throughout her first pregnancy. Just check out this photo. Her husband Adam Levine said it best: "Yowza."
As JustJared pointed out, Prinsloo isn't only celebrating her upcoming pregnancy, she's also celebrating her husband.
The photo came days after Prinsloo celebrated her two-year marriage anniversary with Levine, which she makes clear is "going strong." In the Instagram of a newly shorn Levine (sorry, no more mohawk), Prinsloo simply wrote: "MINE."
Soon enough, Prinsloo's going to have to write "ours" instead.
