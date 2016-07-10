Adam Levine is a man who isn't afraid of a serious hair transformation. He's been platinum blond and he's been bald, but his latest cut is one that you definitely have to see to believe.
Levine debuted a very punk-rock look on Instagram that has him channeling Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver. We are all most definitely looking at you, Adam Levine, and your new mohawk.
Fans may be wondering why The Voice star went for such a drastic look, but his caption seems to explain it all: "This is what happens when you cut your own shit."
If you had any doubt, the razor in his hand and the towel holding his shorn locks definitely make it clear that this is a Levine original.
Even his wife, the very pregnant Behati Prinsloo, had to break out the old camera to snap a shot of this daring look. She also posted a photo of Levine's new look with the caption: "Baby daddy..."
Can't wait to see what Blake Shelton thinks about this one. We're sure he has a lot of opinions.
