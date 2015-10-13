When Adam Levine isn't making adorable little girls burst into tears over his marital status, he's making his fans — both young and old — freak out on Twitter about the fact that he's shaved his head. Adam Levine, will you give us no rest?
The Maroon 5 lead singer and star of The Voice already tempted fate last year when he went platinum blonde. Now, he's gotten rid of his hair entirely and it is...something. Fans were outraged and confused and hurt by his decision to go bald-bombshell.
In fact, there has been so much uproar that Levine himself had to take to Twitter to defend his latest look, posting, "Excuse me. Lex Luthor was bald. I have 'shaved' my head. Meaning, shaved by choice. Big difference. Ok?!! Ok?!!" Okay, Adam Levine, whatever you say. Whatever you think will stop the hurting.
We doubt that tweet was enough to calm the nerves of frazzled Adam Levine lovers who are probably pondering what could possibly be next. Where can we go from here? Who are we? What is Adam Levine doing to us as a nation? Demand answers.
Here are some of the best Twitter responses and reactions to Adam Levine's shaved head.
can someone please tell me why Adam Levine shaved his head bald— Madyson (@madyyy_lynne) October 13, 2015
Will someone plz tell me why Adam Levine thought it was okay to shave his head completely bald??????— Emily (@emilymurphy005) October 13, 2015
HOW LONG HAVE I BEEN IN COLLEGE WHY IS ADAM LEVINE BALD pic.twitter.com/ZhPeUAAlOQ— spooky mak (@makaylapack) October 13, 2015
adam levine shaved his head what is the point of living anymore— maddie barker (@madzbark) October 13, 2015
"My night is ruined. Adam Levine shaved his head." -my mom 😂— shaylaaavs (@shaylavs) October 6, 2015
Adam Levine does not look good with a bald head 😳— Mackenzie Martinez (@Kenzie_TheGreat) October 13, 2015
And to be fair, some people dig it.
I swear @adamlevine is just as sexy bald as he is with hair... 😍😍😍
#AlwaysBeenAHUGEfan #TeamAdam— -Whittt. (@Whit7613) October 13, 2015
