Choosing a baby name can be tricky. There are approximately 12 bajillion options, and whatever moniker you go with is sticking to that kid for life. So it's not at all surprising that Adam Levine would turn to friends for help picking a name for his daughter with Behati Prinsloo, who gave birth in September. The real surprise is the celebrity who actually came up with the unique name the couple went with, "Dusty Rose."
The new dad stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, where he recounted the funny story. Apparently, the singer and his wife had a different name in mind, which Levine ran by DeGeneres herself over text.
"I think I have a great name, and I texted Ellen and was like, 'What do you think?'" he explained. "And she's like, 'I hate it. I think it's a terrible name.' I was like, 'Cool..."
DeGeneres isn't a jerk, though, so she didn't shoot down Levine's initial pick without offering some suggestions of her own — one of which was "Dusty Rose."
"You basically named my kid," the the 37-year-old told DeGeneres. "Because I ran it by my wife and she was like, 'Ehhh, I don't like it.' And then I brought it back to her in the 11th hour and I'm like, 'Dusty's pretty cool,' and she's like, "I love it!'"
How did the talk-show host come up with the name? "I had already thought of Dusty, and then someone said Dusty Rose, and I'm like, 'Oh, that's her name.' And so I texted you, 'Dusty Rose,'" DeGeneres said.
And the rest, as they say, is history. We'd say Ellen totally merits godmother status. You can watch the sweet exchange below, and catch the full episode at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
