Choosing a baby name can be tricky. There are approximately 12 bajillion options, and whatever moniker you go with is sticking to that kid for life. So it's not at all surprising that Adam Levine would turn to friends for help picking a name for his daughter with Behati Prinsloo , who gave birth in September . The real surprise is the celebrity who actually came up with the unique name the couple went with, "Dusty Rose."The new dad stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, where he recounted the funny story. Apparently, the singer and his wife had a different name in mind, which Levine ran by DeGeneres herself over text."I think I have a great name, and I texted Ellen and was like, 'What do you think?'" he explained. "And she's like, 'I hate it. I think it's a terrible name.' I was like, 'Cool..."DeGeneres isn't a jerk, though, so she didn't shoot down Levine's initial pick without offering some suggestions of her own — one of which was "Dusty Rose."