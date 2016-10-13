Adam Levine couldn't be more excited to be a new dad, according to E! The Maroon 5 frontman told Ryan Seacrest that his dad "instincts" have kicked in and that this love is, uh, taking a toll on him.
Levine called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday to talk about how much he's loved the last three weeks of being a dad, reports E! Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo gave birth to their daughter Dusty Rose on September 21.
"I've been a parent for three weeks. What do I know?" Levine told Seacrest. "I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."
Just after her birth, Levine shared a photo on Instagram of a touching moment with Dusty Rose.
Levine called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday to talk about how much he's loved the last three weeks of being a dad, reports E! Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo gave birth to their daughter Dusty Rose on September 21.
"I've been a parent for three weeks. What do I know?" Levine told Seacrest. "I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."
Just after her birth, Levine shared a photo on Instagram of a touching moment with Dusty Rose.
Advertisement
Advertisement