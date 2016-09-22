Is This What Inspired Adam & Behati's Daughter’s Name?

Perfect humans Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo brought a child into the world today. And, even without meeting the mini Angel, we can assume she is a thing of beauty. How? Well, her name for starters.
The couple announced that henceforth their daughter shall be known as “Dusty Rose Levine." We still don't know exactly what inspired it, but if it sounds familiar, that’s because the combo is arguably the most ubiquitous name in the cosmetics industry right now — from lipstick to blush, and even hair color. In fact, Colourpop just used that exact phrase to describe its entire fall collection, which was released today. Talk about a genius coincidence. (Or was it?)
So, Dusty Rose, since you’ll be lucky enough to have an entire drawer of products bearing your moniker one day, we’d like to present you with our six favorites. Welcome to the world, little beauty.
